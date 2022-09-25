NOTEBOOK: Walker suffers potential Achilles injury in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – It was a big start to the week for Detroit Lions veteran safety Tracy Walker, as he and his wife celebrated the birth of their second child.

Unfortunately, the week didn't end on a high note for Walker, who left Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota with what the team called a left ankle injury. The worry after the game was that it could be an Achilles injury for Walker.

"We don't know entirely, we'll know more in the morning," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "It doesn't look real good. It's the ankle area, possibly could be the Achilles. We'll see."

Walker was injured in the first quarter and needed help getting off the field. Once on the sideline, he was evaluated by doctors briefly before moving to a cart and heading to the Lions locker room. He was ruled out from returning a short time later by the team.

Walker, who led the team with 103 tackles last season, was again the team's leading tackler through two games with 18.

"Obviously losing an important leader like Tracy, a captain, it would be tough," cornerback Amani Oruwariye said. "Let's just hope that's not the case."