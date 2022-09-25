FOUR DOWNS: Campbell regrets not going for one more fourth down

FIRST DOWN: CAMPBELL'S REGRET

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walked up to the podium after Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota with some regret. He put the loss squarely on his shoulders.

The truth is Detroit had ample opportunities to win the game late, but Campbell's decision to try a 54-yard field goal in the final minutes instead of going for it on fourth down after they had been so successful all game on fourth down, will be the talk in Detroit this week.

"I frickin regret my decision there at the end. I should have gone for it on fourth down," Campbell said. "I told the team that."

Campbell said he had three different scenarios he was mulling over after the offense gained 10 yards down to the Minnesota 36-yard line on a 3rd and 14 play with 1:14 left in the game and the Lions leading 24-21. It set up a 4th and 4, and instead of going for it, which Campbell had done six times earlier in the game, converting on four, he instead opted to try a 54-yard field goal that Austin Seibert missed – his second miss of the game (48) – and gave Minnesota excellent field position to go win the game.

"Should have gone for it," Campbell said again later in his presser.

Seibert could have made the kick and the defense could have made a stop, and we wouldn't be talking about this. The offense could have iced it the possession before picking up a 4th and 1 that Campbell did opt to go for and didn't get. He said that didn't weigh into the final fourth-down decision.