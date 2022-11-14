O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions counter Bears with big plays to notch second straight division win

The Detroit Lions are learning on the run – and on the pass, the catch, the sack and anything else it takes to string together wins in the National Football League.

They haven't advanced to grad school yet, but what they've done in the last two weeks shows that they're applying on the field what they've learned under head coach Dan Campbell and his staff.

Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field gave the Lions their first road win and their first back to back wins over NFC North rivals under Campbell. Coming on the heels of last week's 15-9 win over the Packers, it also reversed the Lions' trend earlier in the season of not being able to win close games.

As Campbell said in his postgame interview session, there are some elementary lessons in what the Lions have done of late.

"You want to win in close games, you win in close games," he said. "That's two now. That's two games we've been in it and done what we needed to do. You learn from those things. You learn from losing, too -- what not to do.

"Look ... that's two. We'll be on to the Giants."

Next up for the Lions is Sunday's road game against the New York Giants.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions remained resolute and countered with big plays when it looked like the Bears had the game under control. There's a look at how the offense took advantage of opportunities, and how the Lions made key plays against Bears quarterback Justin Fields.