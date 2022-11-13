FOUR DOWNS: Defense secures the win for second straight week

THIRD DOWN: THE CLUTCH DRIVE

Trailing 30-24 with just over five and a half minutes left in the game, Goff ran onto the field with the ball at the Lions' 9-yard line and Detroit needing a touchdown.

Asked after the game what goes through his mind in that moment, Goff replied, 'one play at a time.'

After a Jamaal Williams' 11-yard run out to the 20-yard line on first down, the Lions were off to a good start. Goff completed a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Kalif Raymond out to Detroit's 40-yard line a couple plays later and the drive was right on schedule.

But then a 7-yard pass to St. Brown, followed by a 5-yard loss on a run play to D’Andre Swift, put the Lions in a 3rd and 8 at their 42-yard line with just over three minutes left in the game.

Goff said Johnson called a play they'd talked about all week if they got a certain look, and Tom Kennedy, who was playing the slot after St. Brown left the game briefly, ran the perfect route, which resulted in a 44-yard catch and run down to the Chicago 14-yard line.