NOTEBOOK: Okudah comes up big with first pick six

GETTING THE BREAKS

Winning in the NFL often takes some of the breaks bouncing your way, and that was certainly the case for the Lions Sunday in Chicago. The Bears were flagged nine times for 86 yards, while the Lions were whistled twice for just 15 yards. A couple of those calls on Chicago were critical, thwarting big offensive gains, or in one instance negating a Chicago interception that resulted in a D’Andre Swift 9-yard touchdown on the very next play.

A Detroit fumble in the second half slipped right through a Bears defender's grasp and right back into Detroit's possession. Lucky break.

Chicago missed an extra point that proved to be the difference in the game.

"Teams that continually win get breaks," Goff said. "Things go their way a little bit. That happened today for us on both sides of the ball."

EXTRA POINT