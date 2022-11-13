RECAP: Lions at Bears

Nov 13, 2022
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

CHICAGO – Make it back-to-back wins for the Detroit Lions for the first time since 2020. And what a gutsy, resilient victory on the road for the Lions it was.

Sunday's 31-30 victory over the Bears is also the first road win of head coach Dan Campbell's tenure in Detroit. He was 0-11-1 on the road before Sunday.

The come-from-behind win is also the second straight win over a division opponent for the Lions after last week's 15-9 victory over Green Bay.

Trailing by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, a D’Andre Swift 9-yard touchdown run followed by a 21-yard Jeff Okudah pick-six tied the game at 24-24 with a little over 10 minutes to play.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields answered three plays later with a 67-yard touchdown run, but Chicago missed the extra point, which loomed large.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff led an eight-play, 91-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard Jamaal Williams touchdown to tie the game at 30-30. The big play on the drive was a 44-yard pass to wide receiver Tom Kennedy on a 3rd and 8 play. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point proved to be the game winner as Detroit's defense thwarted a Bears comeback in the final two and a half minutes. Fields was sacked on 4th and 8 by linebacker Julian Okwara to end their late comeback bid.

The Lions also got a touchdown by tight end Brock Wright in the first quarter.

QB comparison: Goff finished the contest 19-of-26 passing for 236 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 113.6 passer rating. He was sacked twice and orchestrated the critical last drive to help win it for the Lions.

Fields was dynamic in the loss.

He completed 12 of his 20 passes for two touchdowns and one interception for a passer rating of 99.4. He also led the Bears in rushing with 147 yards on 13 carries (11.3 average) with another two scores.

Key moment: Trailing 30-24 in the final minutes and facing a 3rd and 8 and their own 42-yard line, Goff hit Kennedy on a slant route for a gain of 44 yards down to the Bears' 14-yard line. The Lions would score two plays later and kick the extra point to secure the go-ahead points needed to win the game.

Making history: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown finished Sunday with 10 catches for 119 yards in the win.

The 10 catches for St. Brown give him 139 for his young career and puts him in the top 10 all-time among receivers in catches in their first 25 NFL games.

Injury report: Defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and linebacker Julian Okwara (knee) left the game in the first half, but both returned to action.

Safety DeShon Elliott left the game late in the second quarter to enter concussion protocol and did not return.

Wide receiver Trinity Benson left the game in the fourth quarter and went right from the field to the locker room. He was ruled out with a knee injury.

Up next: at New York Giants (7-2).

