RECAP: Lions at Bears

Making history: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown finished Sunday with 10 catches for 119 yards in the win.

The 10 catches for St. Brown give him 139 for his young career and puts him in the top 10 all-time among receivers in catches in their first 25 NFL games.

Injury report: Defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and linebacker Julian Okwara (knee) left the game in the first half, but both returned to action.

Safety DeShon Elliott left the game late in the second quarter to enter concussion protocol and did not return.

Wide receiver Trinity Benson left the game in the fourth quarter and went right from the field to the locker room. He was ruled out with a knee injury.