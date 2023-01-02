O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions bounce back from last week's loss in big way

The Detroit Lions gave another showing of the character they have developed that carries them through the inevitable rough spots they encounter on their road to building a winning team.

One week after their worst performance of the season – a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers – the Lions bounced back in a big way with a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

It may not carry them to a playoff berth in the tangled possibilities to earn a wind card berth, but it showed again the character and resolve this team has developed.

"We're all good," said veteran running back Jamaal Williams. "Everybody has those types of games.

"You just don't have them at the wrong time."

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the Lions' comeback from the previous week's debacle, and head coach Dan Campbell's faith that his team and staff would react that way.

There's also a look at the running game, which was rejuvenated, and the contribution the rookies made on defense.