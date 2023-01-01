RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Fields had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter for Chicago and the Bears scored on each of their first two possessions, but the Lions' defense held Fields to just 27 rushing yards the rest of the way. After a touchdown and field goal to start the game, Chicago went punt, punt, lost fumble, interception, punt, punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs and punt the rest of the way.

Rookies Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston (3.0) and Josh Paschal (2.0) all recorded sacks in the game for the Lions. Hutchinson also had an interception, which makes him the first rookie in NFL history to produce a season with at least 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Houston had 3.0 sacks, which gives him 8.0 on the season and the NFL lead for rookies. Houston has only played in six games, which makes that stat even more impressive. Detroit recorded six sacks in the game. The two sacks for Paschal were his first two of the season.