FOUR DOWNS: Rookie pass rushers come up big in Lions' win over Bears

FIRST DOWN: ROOKIE PASS RUSHERS

Rookie pass rusher James Houston had 3.0 sacks in Detroit's 41-10 win over Chicago Sunday. Fellow rookie Josh Paschal had 2.0 sacks. It marks the first time in franchise history two rookies have logged at least 2.0 sacks in the same game. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson also notched a half sack, had an interception and jumped on a fumble Houston caused.

Detroit's rookie defenders made a huge impact in Sunday's win.

In just six games played this season, Houston now has 8.0 sacks on the year, which leads both the Lions and all NFL rookies.

Hutchinson's half sack gives him 7.5 on the year, good for second place among rookies. He also recorded his third interception of the year and notched his second fumble recovery. He is the first rookie in NFL history to produce a season with at least 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He is only the second defensive lineman in NFL history to produce such a season, joining Hall of Famer Richard Dent (1990).

Houston and Hutchinson are the first set of rookie teammates to each log at least 7.0 sacks in a season as Detroit's had three different rookies with a multi-sack game this year, also a franchise record.

"We got a lot of talented rookies on the team," Hutchinson said after the game. "It's a good foundation for us, too. And yeah, man, it's very exciting being out there and being a part of games like that."

While there's still some work to be done improving Detroit's defense this offseason, general manager Brad Holmes has to feel really good about the future of this defensive front with what he's watched from some of his first-year players. The Lions had seven sacks as a team Sunday, the most they've had in a game since 2014. Detroit had as many sacks as the Bears had completions.

"I think that's special. Just having all of us on that line and we just growing," Houston said. "We're just learning and finding out what we can do and can't do with each other. And so, as the years go on I feel like it's just going to keep getting better and better."