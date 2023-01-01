NOTEBOOK: Lions keep playoff hopes alive with big win over Bears

The Lions played a video on the big screen at Ford Field near the end of Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears that recapped Detroit's season up to this point, highlighting how much it's meant to players and coaches to be playing important games late in the year after starting the season 1-6.

Veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker said after the game it gave him goosebumps.

The 66,169 fans that packed Ford Field Sunday rose to their feet and cheered. It certainly didn't go unnoticed by head coach Dan Campbell how special it's been the last two months putting themselves in this position.

"I think it means everything. I think it's just so special. It's as good as it can get," Campbell said of playing meaningful games in December and January. "I mean, seriously you get to go to Lambeau. Historic Lambeau where the top of this division has been Green Bay every year for years and to go earn your right to potentially get in.