O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Goff encourages team to stick together despite 1-3 start

There is no easy fix for what troubles the Detroit Lions at a time when the bright lights they basked in just a couple of weeks ago have started to reveal their flaws and weaknesses.

They can put on a show, but it's a one-sided production that does not have them riding off in the end as the heroes.

The Seattle Seahawks played that role Sunday – as the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have done before – with a 48-45 victory that may have left Lions fans trying to comprehend how a team with such a powerful offense could have a 1-3 won-loss record after four games.

The simple answer might not be as simple as it seems. The easy answer is that the Lions have one of the NFL's most productive offenses and one of the worst defenses.

In fact, it might be the worst of the 32 franchises based on the stats.

Such a wide split between offense and defense could tear a team apart.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how quarterback Jared Goff is doing what leaders are supposed to do – keep the boat afloat until the holes are patched in the defense.

There's also head coach Dan Campbell's take on what the offense and defense have to do, along with his support of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.