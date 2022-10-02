RECAP: Lions vs. Seahawks

With Detroit's offense dealing with a plethora of injuries to multiple key starters, the Lions were going to need their defense and special teams to step up and contribute in a big way Sunday vs. Seattle.
That didn't happen.
Quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions' offense, despite a couple costly turnovers, did their part to keep Detroit in the contest, but they couldn't overcome a poor defensive day by the Lions and fell to Seattle, 48-45. The loss drops them to 1-3 on the year.
Seattle scored on seven of their eight possessions (not including final kneel down) and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Their only miscue was a missed field goal. Seattle generated 557 yards of total offense, 237 coming on the ground. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a perfect passer rating going into third quarter and threw for 320 yards and finished with a 132.6 rating.
Seattle came into Sunday averaging 15.7 points per game, which ranked 28th in NFL.
Goff threw four touchdowns and had 378 passing yards, and Detroit rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions trailed 24-15 at the half after getting first-half touchdowns from tight end T.J. Hockenson (32-yard catch) and running back Jamaal Williams (1-yard run). Kicker Dominik Eberle, filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, made a 49-yard field goal, but missed both of his first-half extra point tries.
Goff threw an interception to Tariq Woolen that was returned 40 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half to increase Seattle's lead to 31-15.
But Goff and the Lions' offense kept battling.
Williams recorded a 51-yard touchdown run, and Goff threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Josh Reynolds and Hockenson to get as close as 41-38 and then 48-45 in the fourth quarter, but Detroit's defense couldn't get off the field. Seattle running back Rashaad Penny put the game away with a first-down run on a 3rd and 5 play. Penny finished with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Williams finished with 108 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. Hockenson paced the passing game with eight receptions for 179 yards and two scores.
QB comparison: Smith was terrific in the game. He completed 22 of his 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 51 yards and an 8-yard touchdown.
Goff was equally impressive, minus the one key interception to start the second half. He was 26-of-39 passing for 378 yards with four touchdowns and the one pick for a 121.5 rating.
Key moment: Detroit's defense thought they got off the field late in the third quarter on an incomplete pass by Smith on a 3rd and 16 play. But after talking about it for several minutes, the officials determined there was an issue with the clock and they had blown the play dead before the snap.
Seattle got a re-do and took advantage of the Lions sending the house, running a draw with Penny that went for a 36-yard touchdown and increased their lead to 38-23.
Injury report: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus left the game early in the third quarter with a foot injury and did not return.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was injured late in the fourth quarter making a tackle along the sideline and he too did not return. Guard Evan Brown left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury and also didn't return.
Up next: at New England (1-2)