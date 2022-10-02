RECAP: Lions vs. Seahawks

QB comparison: Smith was terrific in the game. He completed 22 of his 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 51 yards and an 8-yard touchdown.

Goff was equally impressive, minus the one key interception to start the second half. He was 26-of-39 passing for 378 yards with four touchdowns and the one pick for a 121.5 rating.

Key moment: Detroit's defense thought they got off the field late in the third quarter on an incomplete pass by Smith on a 3rd and 16 play. But after talking about it for several minutes, the officials determined there was an issue with the clock and they had blown the play dead before the snap.

Seattle got a re-do and took advantage of the Lions sending the house, running a draw with Penny that went for a 36-yard touchdown and increased their lead to 38-23.

Injury report: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus left the game early in the third quarter with a foot injury and did not return.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye was injured late in the fourth quarter making a tackle along the sideline and he too did not return. Guard Evan Brown left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury and also didn't return.