NOTEBOOK: Lions suffer a couple more injuries in loss to Seahawks

CLOSE LOSSES

The Lions lost their ninth one-score game since Campbell took over as head coach ahead of the 2021 season. That's the most in the NFL over that span of 21 games.

It's got to be a gut punch to Campbell and this young Lions football team that they can't seem to consistently close out these games.

"I told the team, the worst thing we can do is start pointing fingers at each other. We can't do that, man, we can't let anybody pull us apart because as dismal as it is right now, we're not as far away as it feels," Campbell said after the game. "But until we do something about it, quit talking about it, doesn't matter."

CLOCK PLAY

Detroit's defense thought they got off the field late in the third quarter on an incomplete pass by Seattle quarterback Geno Smith on a 3rd and 16 play. But after talking about it for several minutes, the officials huddled up and determined there was an issue with the clock before the play was snapped and they had blown the play dead.

"After the intentional grounding play, we had set up for third down and our side judge noticed an error in the game clock," referee Gregg Bell explained after the game. "Prior to that snap, he came running in and shut it down to fix the game clock. So, we fixed the game clock to where the clock was when the ball hit the ground on the grounding play.

"So essentially, that third down you're referencing never happened because the side judge came and shut down prior to the snap. So, we never had, if you will, that third down play because the side judge came running in and shut that down prior to fixing the game clock."