FOUR DOWNS: Lions left looking for answers after disappointing defensive performance

SECOND DOWN: STICKING TOGETHER

It's very clear through the first quarter of the season where the strengths and weaknesses are on this football team.

Detroit's scored the most points in the NFL through four games, but they've also given up the most points. Detroit's offense ranks toward the top of the league in just about every major statistical category. The defense ranks at or near the bottom.

When an offense scores 45 points in the NFL, that's usually good for a win about 99 percent of the time. But the one thing quarterback Jared Goff said the Lions can't do after dropping to 1-3 on the season after another close loss is to start pointing fingers in the locker room.

"Keep supporting them," Goff said of the defense. "I've been on the other side of that and it's tough. You keep supporting them. They'll come around. I trust those coaches. I trust those players. I'll tell you one thing, I know what happens when you don't support them. It goes downhill really quickly."