O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Campbell's view of the game plan & execution

The Detroit Lions brought back for one half the high-flying offense that was the talk of the NFL for the first four weeks of the season.

Unfortunately, they also brought back the defense that has ranked at the bottom of the league since Week 1. And with the defense came the breakdowns along with the misfires that have been too much for them to overcome.

The result was another round of postgame what ifs after a 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.

The Lions followed a familiar script. They played well for the first half, holding a 27-17 lead at halftime behind an offense that piled up 326 yards and 17 first downs.

The second half was another matter. The Lions had no answer for the Dolphins' high-speed receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle.

The Dolphins took over from the start of the second half, outscoring the Lions by 14-0.

"That was tough," said head coach Dan Campbell, whose postgame demeanor showed clearly that he has not gotten used to losing. "Defensively, we couldn't stop those receivers."

This week's Monday Countdown looks at defensive breakdowns that Campbell said the Dolphins took advantage of, running back Jamaal Williams' view of how the game turned around and a critical string of mistakes at the start of the second half that set the tone for the Dolphins to take over control of the game.