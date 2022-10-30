RECAP: Lions vs. Dolphins

QB comparison: Goff had an efficient afternoon, completing 27 of his 37 passes for 321 yards with a touchdown, no picks and a 108.1 passer rating. But he and the offense couldn't get anything going in the second half. Detroit failed to score in the second half, and Goff's last throw of the game was an incomplete pass on a 4th and 2 play to extend a late drive.

Tagovailoa was 29-of-36 passing for 382 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 138.7. He completed 12 passes to Tyreek Hill for 188 yards.

Key moment: After a hot start on offense in the first half, Detroit was held scoreless in the second half as Miami recorded 14 unanswered points in the second half to win.

Trailing 31-27 in the final minutes of the game, the Lions were driving in Dolphins territory at the Miami 36. They faced a 4th and 2 to keep the drive alive and try to pull off the comeback, but a deep shot into the end zone to wide receiver Josh Reynolds fell incomplete and the Dolphins took over and were able run out the rest of the clock with a couple first downs.

Injury report: Tight end Brock Wright left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Slot cornerback AJ Parker suffered a hip injury in the first half and didn't return. Wide receiver Maurice Alexander suffered an ankle injury in the second half and didn't return.