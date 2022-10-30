RECAP: Lions vs. Dolphins

The Detroit Lions were looking to get out of their offensive funk Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. Detroit hadn't scored a touchdown since Week 4 in a shootout with Seattle.
The offense did break out early against the Dolphins, scoring 27 points and putting up 326 yards of total offense in the first half, but the offense stalled in the second half (no points and just 67 yards of offense) which allowed Miami to mount their comeback.
Detroit's defense had few answers for Miami's potent offensive attack and the Dolphins were able to outgun the Lions, 31-27, coming back from a 27-17 halftime deficit to pull off the come from behind win that drops Detroit's record to 1-6 on the year.
After a fumble on their opening series, Miami proceeded to score on their next five possessions, four of those being touchdowns. The Dolphins racked up 476 yards in total offense on the afternoon.
The Lions opened the scoring by taking their opening drive 75 yards in five plays, capped off by a Jamaal Williams 7-yard run.
Miami was looking to counter on their first possession of the game, but rookie safety Kerby Joseph forced the ball loose from Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders at the Lions' 20-yard line. Fellow rookie Malcolm Rodriguez picked it up.
Detroit marched down the field again and scored again on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff to running back D’Andre Swift to go up 14-0. The score was set up by a 58-yard pass and catch from Goff to tight end T.J. Hockenson down the left sideline.
Miami chipped into the lead late in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle. That score came one play after Lions linebacker Julian Okwara was flagged for illegal contact on a third and goal incomplete pass that would have forced Miami to try a short field goal.
Williams scored his second touchdown of game – his fourth multi-touchdown game of the season – early in the second quarter from 1-yard out to give the Lions a 21-7 lead.
But again, Miami countered right back with Waddle's second touchdown of the game, this one from 29 yards out.
Detroit led 27-17 at the half after racking up 326 total yards in the first two quarters. Both teams combined for 592 yards of offense in the first half alone.
Miami struck first in the second half taking their opening drive of the third quarter 75 yards in nine plays capped off by a Alec Ingold 1-yard run that trimmed Detroit's lead to 27-24. Tagovailoa gave the Dolphins a lead they'd never relinquish late in the third quarter with his third touchdown pass of the game on a 11-yard strike to tight end Mike Gesicki, which proved to be the game winner.
View photos from the Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions Week 8 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Detroit, MI.
QB comparison: Goff had an efficient afternoon, completing 27 of his 37 passes for 321 yards with a touchdown, no picks and a 108.1 passer rating. But he and the offense couldn't get anything going in the second half. Detroit failed to score in the second half, and Goff's last throw of the game was an incomplete pass on a 4th and 2 play to extend a late drive.
Tagovailoa was 29-of-36 passing for 382 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 138.7. He completed 12 passes to Tyreek Hill for 188 yards.
Key moment: After a hot start on offense in the first half, Detroit was held scoreless in the second half as Miami recorded 14 unanswered points in the second half to win.
Trailing 31-27 in the final minutes of the game, the Lions were driving in Dolphins territory at the Miami 36. They faced a 4th and 2 to keep the drive alive and try to pull off the comeback, but a deep shot into the end zone to wide receiver Josh Reynolds fell incomplete and the Dolphins took over and were able run out the rest of the clock with a couple first downs.
Injury report: Tight end Brock Wright left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Slot cornerback AJ Parker suffered a hip injury in the first half and didn't return. Wide receiver Maurice Alexander suffered an ankle injury in the second half and didn't return.
Up next: vs. Green Bay (3-4).