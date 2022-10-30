FOUR DOWNS: Lions' offense stalls out in second half

FOURTH DOWN: CRITICAL PLAYS

Winning teams make plays in the critical moments.

Two plays in particular highlight the Lions' inability to make those plays that are the difference between winning and losing.

At the end of the first half, with Detroit ahead on the scoreboard 24-17 and driving, Goff threw a perfect pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the end zone in the final seconds of the half that went right through Reynolds' hands and fell incomplete. The Lions were forced to kick a field goal to take a 27-17 lead, but it should have been 31-17. It was a missed opportunity.

Trailing 31-27 in the final minutes of the game, the Lions were driving in Dolphins territory at the Miami 36-yard line. They faced a 4th and 2 to keep the drive alive, but a deep shot from Goff to Reynolds was thrown inside when Reynolds had a step on the defender to the outside. Reynolds had to twist around and dive for the ball and it fell incomplete. Goff lamented that throw after the game. Again, a missed opportunity.