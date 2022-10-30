FOUR DOWNS: Lions' offense stalls out in second half

Oct 30, 2022 at 06:05 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: TALE OF TWO HALVES

The Detroit Lions racked up 326 yards and scored on each of their five possessions (three touchdowns and two field goals) in the first half to help build a 27-17 halftime lead over Miami Sunday at Ford Field.

Detroit's offense looked to be back in the grove after struggling in their previous two games failing to score a touchdown against New England and Dallas.

But the good times didn't keeping rolling in the second half.

Penalties, drops and missed throws in the final 30 minutes all contributed to Detroit gaining just 67 yards in the second half in a 31-27 defeat.

"We took ourselves out of our own rhythm," head coach Dan Campbell said after the game.

Two false start penalties and a hold put the Lions in a 1st and 30 situation on their first possession of the second half. They ended up punting on that possession. They punted on their second possession after another false start put them behind the sticks to start the drive. They ended the game with a turnover on downs failing to convert on 4th and 2 on a bad throw by quarterback Jared Goff.

Miami didn't do anything different on defense in the second half. Detroit just couldn't get out of their own way.

Lions vs. Dolphins Week 8 photos

View photos from the Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions Week 8 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 30 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 150

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 150

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 150

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 150

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 150

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets ready in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 150

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 150

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 150

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 150

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill (83) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 150

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) flips during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 150

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) flips during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during player introductions before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 150

Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrate after touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrate after touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
64 / 150

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) forces a fumble and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
65 / 150

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) forces a fumble and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
66 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1), Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
67 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1), Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
68 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
69 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24), and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
70 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
71 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
72 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
73 / 150

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
74 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
75 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
76 / 150

Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
77 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
/35/ and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
78 / 150

/35/ and Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
79 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
80 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
81 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
82 / 150

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
83 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
84 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
85 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
86 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) breaks a tackle during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
87 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) breaks a tackle during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrates after a big gain during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
88 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrates after a big gain during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
89 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
90 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
91 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
92 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
93 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
94 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
95 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
96 / 150

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
97 / 150

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
98 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
99 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
100 / 150

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
101 / 150

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
102 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
103 / 150

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
104 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
105 / 150

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
106 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
107 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
108 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
109 / 150

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
110 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
111 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
112 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
113 / 150

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
114 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
115 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
116 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
117 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
118 / 150

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
119 / 150

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
120 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
121 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), and Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
122 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), and Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
123 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
124 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
125 / 150

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
126 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
127 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
128 / 150

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
129 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
130 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrates after a successful fake punt attempt during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
131 / 150

Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrates after a successful fake punt attempt during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) and Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after a successful fake punt attempt during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
132 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) and Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate after a successful fake punt attempt during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
133 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
134 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
135 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
136 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
137 / 150

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
138 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33), and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
139 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
140 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
141 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
142 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
143 / 150

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
144 / 150

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
145 / 150

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
146 / 150

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
147 / 150

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
148 / 150

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
149 / 150

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
150 / 150

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SECOND DOWN: HILL AND WADDLE

The Lions talked all week about having to play physical against Miami's terrific receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They had to get their hands on both players at the line of scrimmage and within that 5-yard zone beyond the line of scrimmage to disrupt them.

None of that happened Sunday.

"Yeah we didn't hit them," Campbell said of Hill and Waddle. "We didn't hit them at the line. That was part of the game plan. We didn't disrupt. We did not disrupt, and when you let them do that and get into your defense, we didn't want to turn it into a track meet. And it was a track meet. Shoot man, (they) were what? 300 yards of offense? I don't know, somewhere in there, a little over 300. It's tough."

Hill led all receivers with 12 receptions on 14 targets for 188 yards. He averaged 15.7 yards per reception and was running free in Detroit's secondary all game long.

Waddle caught eight of his nine targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit's defense had no answers for the two speedy receivers, and it seemed the most frustrated Campbell has been after a game with his players' failure to implement the game plan he and his coaches wanted on defense against those two receivers coming in.

THIRD DOWN: THIRD-DOWN DEFENSE

The Dolphins converted 8-of-12 tries on third down, including a few long ones that are typically back breakers for a defense.

At one point in the contest, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 8-for-8 passing on third down for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami converted a 3rd and 13 twice. They notched a first down on a 3rd and 10 and twice got first downs on a 3rd and 6. Miami came into the game ranked 23rd in the NFL converting just 36.6 percent of their third downs. Their 66.6 percentage Sunday against the Lions was significantly better, and a big reason why they won the game.

"We teetered between pressure and coverage," Campbell said of Detroit's third-down defense. "The times we pressured he got it out. There again, we just didn't handle their speed well."

The Lions entered Sunday ranked 31st in the league in third-down defense (47.9). Sunday won't help those numbers.

FOURTH DOWN: CRITICAL PLAYS

Winning teams make plays in the critical moments.

Two plays in particular highlight the Lions' inability to make those plays that are the difference between winning and losing.

At the end of the first half, with Detroit ahead on the scoreboard 24-17 and driving, Goff threw a perfect pass to wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the end zone in the final seconds of the half that went right through Reynolds' hands and fell incomplete. The Lions were forced to kick a field goal to take a 27-17 lead, but it should have been 31-17. It was a missed opportunity.

Trailing 31-27 in the final minutes of the game, the Lions were driving in Dolphins territory at the Miami 36-yard line. They faced a 4th and 2 to keep the drive alive, but a deep shot from Goff to Reynolds was thrown inside when Reynolds had a step on the defender to the outside. Reynolds had to twist around and dive for the ball and it fell incomplete. Goff lamented that throw after the game. Again, a missed opportunity.

"I think when we get those opportunities, we have to not press to try to make a play," left tackle Taylor Decker said after the game. "We literally just have to do our jobs like we did in the first half, and everything takes care of itself, everything is smooth. You don't want guys that are too amped up to try to do something extra because usually when you try to do something extra is when bad stuff happens. We just have to play a complete game. We have to play for 60."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions frustrated with losses, but have to get back to work

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Dolphins

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Dolphins matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift trending toward playing Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back D'Andre Swift's status, an update on guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and more.

news

Okudah building confidence through solid performances

Detroit Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is building confidence by staying on the field and putting up solid performances week after week.

news

NOTEBOOK: How a bye week adjustment led to more production for Hutchinson

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including how rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is increasing his production, injury updates and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Williams is still a month away from return

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, preparing for the Miami Dolphins and more.

news

Hamp frustrated with record, but has confidence in rebuild process

Detroit Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Hamp is not wavering on the plan she and senior leadership put in place almost two years ago to tear down and rebuild the franchise in hopes of building a consistent winner.

news

Week 8 opponent: What the Dolphins are saying

Find out what the Miami Dolphins are saying as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

Advertising