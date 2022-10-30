NOTEBOOK: Lions frustrated with losses, but have to get back to work

At 1-6 after Sunday's 31-27 loss to Miami at Ford Field, the Lions have the worst record in the NFL and are teetering even closer to the edge of being out of contention for any of their preseason goals by the end of November.

Obviously frustrated by a fifth straight loss, head coach Dan Campbell still didn't waver from his belief that his team is close to turning a corner, and is still preaching hard work, fixing mistakes and getting better.

"My thought is as frustrating as it is, I know how close we are because we are still talking about one play," Campbell said after Sunday's loss. "And the hard thing is to just keep doing your job and staying in the thick of the storm, and the easy thing is to go down below and get under the blanket, eat all the food and whatever.

"Guys who are going on the deck and just continue to do their part because they know the sun's coming, those are the guys we're looking for. So that's how I choose to think of this. The only way to clean up everything is to go back to work, that's just – that's all I know."