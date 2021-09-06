O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2021 season preview

We start with Dan Campbell:

1. Man in charge:

No one should be fooled by the Texas twang and some of the things Campbell says. He's smart, with an understanding of the work that has just begun on the job at hand and the challenges facing him.

Campbell has one precious commodity on his side: Time. Holmes and Campbell both got six-year contracts when they were hired.

The situation could not be more different than what he stepped into in Miami

"There, you were just trying to get back on track and find a way to win a few games, not knowing what's going to happen," Campbell said. "This is a chance for Brad and me from the get go to build it the way we want to, to have success.

"That's the big difference."

2. Youth movement:

The makeup of the roster is substantially younger than in any recent season. One example: At 25, cornerback Amani Oruwariye is the oldest of the four projected starters in the defensive backfield.

Holmes said it was not something they did by design, but rather a product of the players they wanted being younger.

"Yeah, we have an injection of youth on the football team," Holmes said. "That wasn't just, 'We want to go young.' These are the best guys for us.