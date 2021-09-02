Lions entering season with one of league's youngest rosters

Second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is being counted on to be a lockdown corner in year two. Running back D'Andre Swift, also in year two, is expected to have a huge role in both the run and pass game on offense.

Up and down the roster there's a lot of youth. Left tackle Taylor Decker, who at the ripe old age of 28, is the oldest starter along the offensive line.

"If you have talent and you're young and hungry, it's hard to ignore those guys," Campbell said. "We were looking for the right guys for us and the way we want to be built.