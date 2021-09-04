Lions' defensive line looks to have good talent & depth 

"Obviously, with the development and again, credit to the coaching staff, but how quickly that an Alim McNeill quickly got developed, how Levi (Onwuzurike) when he was kind of able to get back out there more, he just kept getting better each week and then each (preseason) game it showed up," Holmes said.

"When you draft these guys and they're rookies, it's like you hope that they can contribute, but you don't know how quickly that they'll get acclimated. Alim actually earning a starting role for us and then Levi seems like he's going to be a contributor for us, at least at this point. We feel good."