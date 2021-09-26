O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions looking for first win

It is way too early to put the "must win" tag on a game for the Detroit Lions, but it's not too soon to think about what it would mean to get their first win under head coach Dan Campbell and his staff.

Today's game against the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field is another matchup for the Lions against a playoff contender in what has been a predictably tough start to the season.

The Lions are 0-2, with losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

The Lions played some good ball in the two games, but they haven't strung together good play for a full game.

The Ravens have their own issues. They have a 1-1 won-loss record, with an overtime loss to the Raiders in the opener and a 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Game 2.

They've been hit hard by injuries, but they have one of the NFL's most dominating players in quarterback Lamar Jackson. He can break open a game at any time with his arm or legs.

Regardless of who plays quarterback for the opponent, winning would be a morale boost for a young Lions team.

"Winning solves a lot of problems, a lot of issues," Campbell said. "It certainly helps significantly. A win can take a lot of the pain and sting away from things that have gone on.

"But there again, the byproduct of winning is playing the proper football and playing the right type of game and being accountable to one another and doing your job.