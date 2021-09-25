Lions vs. Ravens: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions return home on a short week to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 26. This will be Detroit's first of four inter-conference games against the AFC North this season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
  • Analyst: Adam Archuleta

TV map: See where the Lions-Ravens matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.

NFL-506map-2021Week3

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

Tune-In-16x9

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Watch the Lions Legends pregame show, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

View photos of the starters for the Baltimore Ravens.

Head Coach: John Hardbaugh Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton
1 / 28

Head Coach: John Hardbaugh

Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman

Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Sammy Watkins Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace
2 / 28

WR Sammy Watkins

Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marquise Brown Backed up by Devin Duvernay
3 / 28

WR Marquise Brown

Backed up by Devin Duvernay

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Ronnie Stanley Backed up by Alejandro Villanueva
4 / 28

LT Ronnie Stanley

Backed up by Alejandro Villanueva

Ryan Kang
LG Ben Powers Backed up by Ben Cleveland
5 / 28

LG Ben Powers

Backed up by Ben Cleveland

Ryan Kang
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Trystan Colon and Patrick Mekari
6 / 28

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Trystan Colon and Patrick Mekari

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
RG Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Patrick Mekari
7 / 28

RG Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Patrick Mekari

Gregory Trott
RT Alejandro Villanueva Backed up by Patrick Mekari
8 / 28

RT Alejandro Villanueva

Backed up by Patrick Mekari

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mark Andrews Backed up by Eric Tomlinson and Josh Oliver
9 / 28

TE Mark Andrews

Backed up by Eric Tomlinson and Josh Oliver

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Lamar Jackson Backed up by Tyler Huntley
10 / 28

QB Lamar Jackson

Backed up by Tyler Huntley

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Patrick Ricard
11 / 28

FB Patrick Ricard

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
RB Ty'Son Williams Backed up by Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman
12 / 28

RB Ty'Son Williams

Backed up by Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Calais Campbell Backed up by Justin Madubuike
13 / 28

DT Calais Campbell

Backed up by Justin Madubuike

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Brandon Williams Backed up by Justin Ellis
14 / 28

NT Brandon Williams

Backed up by Justin Ellis

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Derek Wolfe Backed up by Broderick Washington
15 / 28

DE Derek Wolfe

Backed up by Broderick Washington

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
RUSH Justin Houston Backed up by Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson
16 / 28

RUSH Justin Houston

Backed up by Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Patrick Queen Backed up by Chris Board
17 / 28

MLB Patrick Queen

Backed up by Chris Board

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Malik Harrison Backed up by Kristian Welch
18 / 28

WLB Malik Harrison

Backed up by Kristian Welch

Ryan Kang
SAM Tyus Bowser Backed up by Pernell Mcphee and Daelin Hayes
19 / 28

SAM Tyus Bowser

Backed up by Pernell Mcphee and Daelin Hayes

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Anthony Averett Backed up by Jimmy Smith
20 / 28

LCB Anthony Averett

Backed up by Jimmy Smith

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Chuck Clark Backed up by Geno Stone and Anthony Levine Sr.
21 / 28

SS Chuck Clark

Backed up by Geno Stone and Anthony Levine Sr.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS DeShon Elliott Backed up by Brandon Stephens and Ar'Darius Washington
22 / 28

FS DeShon Elliott

Backed up by Brandon Stephens and Ar'Darius Washington

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
RCB Marlon Humphrey Backed up by Tavon Young
23 / 28

RCB Marlon Humphrey

Backed up by Tavon Young

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Sam Koch
24 / 28

P/H Sam Koch

Albert Tielemans/2021 Al Tielemans via AP Images
K Justin Tucker
25 / 28

K Justin Tucker

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Nick Moore
26 / 28

LS Nick Moore

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KOR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Justice Hill and James Proche II
27 / 28

KOR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Justice Hill and James Proche II

Ryan Kang
PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace
28 / 28

PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

