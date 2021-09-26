5 things to watch: Lions vs. Ravens

2. 60 MINUTE CONTEST

The Lions are 0-2 to start the year, but they've shown some good things at times, including an ability to be physical upfront along the offensive line, run the ball with some consistency and make plays in the passing game. Detroit's defense has been able to pressure the quarterback some and have stretches of good play. But all of that hasn't been done consistently enough or for long enough stretches.

Detroit played a terrific second half in the Week 1 loss to San Francisco. They also played a really nice first half Monday night in Green Bay.

But the Lions needed a great second half Week 1 because of a disastrous first half that saw them fall behind 31-10. A scoreless second half in Green Bay turned a 17-14 halftime lead into a 35-17 defeat.

Can Detroit find a way to put 60 minutes of more consistent football together to give them a chance to win today?

3. NEW LOOK AT LINEBACKER

The Lions have moved on from veteran stacked linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. and intend to play the younger, speedier and more explosive combination of Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes next to veteran Alex Anzalone.

Reeves-Maybin and Barnes are more explosive athletes, and the Lions are hoping they can play better in space and hold up better against the pass than what Collins showed the first two weeks.

Barnes definitely showed that ability in the preseason, and Reeves-Maybin is one of the best open-field special teams tacklers in the league, so the hope is that translates over to playing in the middle of the defense.