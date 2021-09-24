Lions vs. Ravens injury report: Sept. 24

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jamie Collins Sr.
|LB
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|shoulder/knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|neck
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Romeo Okwara
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Kevin Strong
|DE
|concussion/thigh
|LP
|FP
|LP
|Questionable
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.