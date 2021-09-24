Injury Report

Lions vs. Ravens injury report: Sept. 24

Sep 24, 2021 at 03:39 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Jamie Collins Sr. LB not injury related NP NP NP Out
Michael Brockers DE shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Trey Flowers OLB shoulder/knee NP NP NP Questionable
Julian Okwara OLB neck not listed LP LP Questionable
Romeo Okwara OLB shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
Kalif Raymond WR thigh LP LP LP Questionable
D'Andre Swift RB groin LP LP LP Questionable
Kevin Strong DE concussion/thigh LP FP LP Questionable

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

