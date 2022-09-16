NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Commanders

PRACTICE EVALUATION

The Lions suffered a number of injuries over the last couple weeks during practice, which has head coach Dan Campbell evaluating how his team approaches practice.

"It's a good question because you can't help but at least look at it and say, 'Alright, are we doing something? Do we need to do something different? Is there something that we're not doing right?'" Campbell said.

"And we're looking at everything and there's nothing that I can think of right now that says we did something that we shouldn't have been doing. We'll turn over every stone and if we feel like it's something that I need to change or adjust I'll certainly do that.

"I can't say that there's anything right now that we've done any different. We're smart with how we train. I feel like we're really good in that area. But certainly, these are popping up."

Guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back) suffered their injuries at practice this week. Center Frank Ragnow suffered a groin injury last week during practice.