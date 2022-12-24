NOTEBOOK: Lions outplayed by Panthers in 37-23 loss

CHARLOTTE – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had few answers after Saturday's loss as to why his team, with so much on the line making a playoff push with just three weeks left in the regular season, played such uninspired football in a 37-23 loss to Carolina Saturday.

Detroit didn't tackle well, they didn't fit gaps in the run game, they couldn't open holes of their own in the run game on offense, and overall were thoroughly outplayed by the Panthers. The Panthers were coming off a loss to Pittsburgh last week and have playoff aspirations of their own with a chance to win the NFC South.

"They got after us pretty good there," Campbell said after the game. "That's a hard pill to swallow. You say things, but ultimately, when you play that way, it falls on me. I didn't have them ready to go."

Carolina looked like the hungrier team and the more physical team, and that was disappointing to watch with so much on the line for the Lions. Detroit's defense was out-schemed and played undisciplined football.

"Like Dan said, that was a hungry ass team we played," veteran defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs said after the game. "They came ready to play and we didn't. This is the NFL any team can get beat any game any day. If you're not ready if you're not locked in you can get beat and that's what happened today. We're the better team but we didn't play like it today."

Now the Lions head home to Ford Field to face the Chicago Bears (3-12), who are coming off a loss to Buffalo. With Saturday's loss, Detroit's essentially in a must-win situation the next two weeks against Chicago and Green Bay.