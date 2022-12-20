NOTEBOOK: Lions' OL playing a big role in success on offense

The Detroit Lions are 7-7 on the season and very much in the playoff hunt in the NFC with three games remaining thanks in big part to the play of their offensive line.

The most consistent component of this team all season long has been the play of their offensive line. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week leading up to the game against the Lions that Detroit and Philadelphia had the best offensive lines in football. It's hard to argue with him.

Not only have those big guys plowed the way for the team's most rushing yards (1,765) through 14 games since 1998 and their most rushing touchdowns (19) since 1981, but they're a direct link as to why quarterback Jared Goff and the passing game have played as well as they have most of the season too.

The Lions have allowed 19 sacks this season, tied with Dallas and Tampa Bay for the fewest in the league. The 19 sacks allowed through 14 games are the fourth fewest in franchise history.