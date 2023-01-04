NOTEBOOK: DL coach explains why Houston didn't play until second half of season

The play of rookie pass rusher James Houston has been a revelation for the Detroit Lions' defense since Houston made his debut Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving against Buffalo. He has 8.0 sacks in his first six games, which has never been done in the history of the NFL.

It certainly begs the question: Where was Houston for Detroit's first 10 games?

"At the time everybody was healthy," defensive line coach Todd Wash said Wednesday when asked that question. "That was a big part of it. Charles (Harris), JO (Julian Okwara), they were all healthy. It was just trying to get all these bodies up.

"We seen it flash a lot in practice (with Houston). You talk to Deck (left tackle Taylor Decker), Deck said he was probably one of our better pass rushers. It just took us a while to get smart more than anything."

But once the bumps and bruises started to accumulate upfront on Detroit's defensive line, Houston got his opportunity, and credit to him for making the most of it. He's seen his reps steadily increase the last month and a half and made his first start last week against Chicago, a game in which he recorded three sacks and a forced fumble. He's wreaked havoc ever since getting his shot.