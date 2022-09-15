The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Lions dealing with injuries on offensive line

Sep 15, 2022 at 05:06 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Injuries keep mounting for the Detroit Lions offensive line.

The Lions practiced without three starters along their offensive line for the second straight day Thursday. Left tackle Taylor Decker returned after missing Wednesday with a calf injury, but left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) joined center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot) and right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back; IR) as players sitting out Thursday.

Ragnow missed his second straight practice, while Jackson suffered the finger injury in practice Wednesday. It's unclear how serious the finger injury is. Head coach Dan Campbell will likely speak to that on Friday.

Vaitai is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery earlier this week. The team placed key reserve guard Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve Thursday to clear a roster spot for the newly signed Kayode Awosika.

Logan Stenberg is in line to make his second straight start at right guard, and the Lions could use Evan Brown at center or potentially practice squad lineman Dan Skipper at guard if Ragnow and Jackson cannot play. Skipper was taking some guard reps in the open portion of practice Thursday. There's always a chance the Lions push right tackle Penei Sewell to guard and play Matt Nelson at right tackle, but that doesn't appear to be the first option.

"Yeah, I think – Coach (Dan Campbell) kind of has this mantra, nobody handles adversity better than us," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said Thursday. "Right now for us that's really upfront just because we've had some guys get dinged up a little bit and guys have stepped up and answered the bell.

"So, we don't shy away from it, certainly it makes things a little bit different for us over the course of the week because the comfort level up front is just a little bit off. So, we've got to continue to get reps and get on the same page. But coach (Hank) Fraley does a heck of a good job getting those backups ready to go. So, if they're in the game it's not generally going to influence much in terms of what we're running."

Related Links

HEAVIER WORKLOAD

Running back D’Andre Swift had a terrific season debut last week, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown while averaging 9.6 yards per carry. He's the league's third leading rusher after Week 1.

Swift totaled 175 scrimmage yards on just 18 touches and might be in for a heavier workload moving forward.

"He certainly had a hot start for us that we'd like to continue to build on," Johnson said. "We have a vision for how we want to use him. We might not want to share that publicly right now, but no he certainly is a big part of our offense."

Johnson said Swift, who is dealing with an ankle injury this week that doesn't appear to be serious, could be a little more versatile than what we saw in last week's loss to the Eagles. Swift was targeted just three times in the passing game and caught all three for 31 yards. Swift was leading all NFL running backs in receptions last season before a shoulder injury suffered on Thanksgiving forced him to miss time.

"I think it depends on the week, but certainly, I think everyone has said it that's talked to you guys. Everyone knows, players and coaches, when the ball is in his hands, it's usually a good thing for us," Johnson said.

Practice photos: September 15, 2022

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 44

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 44

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions Defensive Assistance Coach/Outside Linebackers Coach David Corrao during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions Defensive Assistance Coach/Outside Linebackers Coach David Corrao during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 44

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 44

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (60) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 44

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (60) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 44

Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 44

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 44

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 44

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 44

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 44

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 44

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 44

Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 44

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 44

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 44

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 44

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 44

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 44

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 44

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 44

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 44

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 44

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 44

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 44

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 44

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 44

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INCREASED ROLE

Could we be seeing more of Isaiah Buggs along Detroit's defensive front vs. Washington this week?

Buggs had the most impact (three tackles, one pass defended) among all of Detroit's interior defensive linemen. Starter Alim McNeil (one tackle) played the most snaps inside with 52 (68 percent), but Buggs played more snaps (40) than starter Michael Brockers (28).

"He did pop out on the tape, so we expect that player to be a huge part of what we're doing as far as going forward, and man, it is a – it's something to see him and Mack (McNeill) in a game at the same time," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Thursday. "That's a lot of beef on the interior now."

EXTRA POINT

The Lions were under center 48 percent of the time Week 1. Interestingly, the NFL average was just 31 percent.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff trusting downfield threat Chark with 50-50 balls

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including wide receiver DJ Chark's impact on the offense, preparing for the Washington Commanders and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Offense leaves points on the field in loss to Eagles

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

NOTEBOOK: Ragnow wants to play, officially listed as questionable for Lions-Eagles

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an injury update on center Frank Ragnow, running back D'Andre Swift's 2022 goals and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Hutchinson 'ready to unleash the beast' in NFL debut

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's NFL debut, preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to shuffle offensive line due to injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries on the offensive line, preparing for the home opener and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Okudah earns starting cornerback job

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-9 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Kennedy continues his impressive preseason with 2 TDs vs. Colts

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-26 preseason victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff insists on playing in preseason opener despite planned night off

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets franchise record for rookie receiving yards

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell optimistic Goff will play in season finale

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, laying the foundation for the future and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to reshuffle line again if Decker & Sewell remain on Reserve/COVID-19

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including offensive line depth, running back D'Andre Swift's workload and more.

Advertising