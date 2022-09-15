NOTEBOOK: Lions dealing with injuries on offensive line

HEAVIER WORKLOAD

Running back D’Andre Swift had a terrific season debut last week, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown while averaging 9.6 yards per carry. He's the league's third leading rusher after Week 1.

Swift totaled 175 scrimmage yards on just 18 touches and might be in for a heavier workload moving forward.

"He certainly had a hot start for us that we'd like to continue to build on," Johnson said. "We have a vision for how we want to use him. We might not want to share that publicly right now, but no he certainly is a big part of our offense."

Johnson said Swift, who is dealing with an ankle injury this week that doesn't appear to be serious, could be a little more versatile than what we saw in last week's loss to the Eagles. Swift was targeted just three times in the passing game and caught all three for 31 yards. Swift was leading all NFL running backs in receptions last season before a shoulder injury suffered on Thanksgiving forced him to miss time.