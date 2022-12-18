NOTEBOOK: Campbell gives game ball to 'iron man' Raymond

"He's a tremendous receiver as well as a punt returner," Goff said. "When you have a guy that's supposed to be a gadget guy or punt returner and he can run choice routes, that's rare. He understands coverage. He knows where to be, he's always on time doing his thing."

Raymond might have slid back in the depth chart a little bit with the return of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams, but when he's out there, Goff feels extremely confident throwing his way. With Raymond, the Lions can throw five different receivers in the game they feel confident can make plays for them. Not many teams can say that.