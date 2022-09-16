10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Lions establish passing attack early vs. Commanders?

20man: The best ability is availability, but I'm always a little cautious to write a player off early in their career or label them as injury-prone, because I started covering the Lions for The Detroit News in 2009 when they drafted quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford missed six games as a rookie and 13 the following year due to injury. He was labeled injury-prone and a bust, but he went on to play the next eight years without missing a game. Of that group, I worry about Levi Onwuzurike the most because back injuries can be finicky sometimes and it's now year two of dealing with it. Not ideal for a second-round pick, for sure.

Ifeatu Melifonwu has dealt with two separate soft tissue injuries. Last year it was a quad, this year a hamstring. That's not too concerning to me. Those injuries happen.

Josh Paschal had corrective surgery for a sports hernia and that shouldn't be an issue moving forward. We should see him at some point this season.