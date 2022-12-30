NOTEBOOK: With Elliott unlikely to play Sunday, Lions expect Melifonwu to start

HEAVY USE

Rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson hasn't had a game this season where he's played less than 52 snaps. He's played in every game this year and has 872 snaps on the season, which is among the leaders for players in their first season. Only linebacker Alex Anzalone has played more snaps (982) for Detroit's defense this season.

There hasn't been a rookie wall for Hutchinson. He still leads all rookies with 7.0 sacks and has also chipped in 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

"There's a lot of similarities with him and for example a guy like Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) last year," Campbell said. "Very mature, understood coming in how to take care of his body, training, working through things and constantly working your craft.