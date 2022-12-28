NOTEBOOK: Lions preparing for second matchup against Fields, Bears' top rushing offense

TIGHT END PRODUCTION

The Lions' record for touchdowns by the tight end position in a single season is 11. Detroit's tight end group currently stands at 10 with two games remaining, which a lot of people probably wouldn't have thought possible when the team traded T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline.

"I'm very proud of the way the guys are playing," tight ends coach Tanner Engstand said Wednesday. "Who knows, maybe we'll have to dial something else up in the red zone the next couple weeks and see if we can't get to 12 or something like that."

Hockenson had three touchdowns before he was traded to the Vikings. Shane Zylstra has four on the year after catching three in the loss to Carolina last week. Brock Wright has two and rookie James Mitchell has one.

While the passing production has been good from that group, Engstrand said he'd like to see his tight ends be more consistent moving forward in the run game.

"I think there's been some inconsistencies for sure in the tight end room," he said. "Whether we're missing a drive block on the front side of the zone or missing a backside cutoff on the backside of a wide zone play. We just have to kind of do our part, really. Focus on the technique and the fundamentals of what we're trying to do and see the big picture."

BALL SECURITY