NOTEBOOK: Goff to Williams connection is moving along after three games

Quarterback Jared Goff and rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams couldn't connect on a potential touchdown against the Jets last week. Williams got a couple steps on his defender but Goff was a little late with the football and under-threw Williams for an incompletion. It was the only target Williams had in his 21 snaps last week against the No. 4 passing defense in the league.

Williams is just three games into his NFL career after getting a late start to his rookie season due to a torn ACL suffered in college.

Goff said their chemistry continues to build every week and every day he and Williams get to practice together. Goff is adjusting to Williams' world-class speed, and Williams is adjusting to having more of the offense put on his plate.