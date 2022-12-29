NOTEBOOK: Lions getting the big play back in the offense

SAFETY CHECK

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has described his defense as 'safety friendly' in the past, which is to say there are a lot of plays to be made for the position in his scheme.

Rookie Kerby Joseph has shown us that over the last couple months. Veteran DeShon Elliott was playing some pretty impactful football from the strong safety spot before injuring his shoulder Week 15 against the Jets.

The safeties play a big role in this defense, so it's worth monitoring the health of Elliott and Joseph this week. Campbell said Wednesday Elliott is day to day after missing the Carolina game last week. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Joseph missed practice Wednesday due to a back injury, but did return Thursday, which was good to see.

If Elliott misses his second straight game this week against Chicago, the Lions can't have the drop-off they did last week in his absence.

"Injuries are part of this league, and it's the biggest equalizer in this league," Glenn said Thursday. "And the one thing that we try to do, and you guys heard me say this before is, everybody practices, everybody's in the meeting and everybody's expected to step up when your time is called.

"So, is it a strain? Absolutely it is because those guys don't really get all the reps they should get, and that's just how the NFL is, so in the meeting, we've got to be ready. C.J. (Moore)'s got to be ready. Iffy's (Ifeatu Melifonwu) got to be ready. If we call on those guys to have to get ready to play for us, they've got to get ready to play, but absolutely it's a strain."

EXTRA POINT