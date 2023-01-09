NOTEBOOK: Jamaal Williams breaks Barry Sanders' franchise rushing TD record

TRUSTING THE OFFENSE

Campbell was pretty open earlier this season saying one of his biggest regrets was not letting quarterback Jared Goff and the offense try and win the game late in a Week 3 loss to Minnesota. He instead tried a long field goal, which was missed, and the Vikings went down the field late and came from behind to win the game.

Fast forward a little over three months to Sunday night and Campbell was facing a similar scenario with a 4th and 1 with less than two minutes to play. This time, Campbell put the ball in Goff's hands to win it.

"Let's let Goff finish this thing off for us. Let's let him win this game," Campbell said of the decision. "We put a big hat on him and had a feeling what they would be in and we just believe in Goff. He's been the guy that's played lights out the back half of this season. Really all season, he just had some bumps like all of us did early in the year. Let's put the onus on him, man. Let's let him win this for us and he did that."

Goff found wide receiver DJ Chark open in the middle of the field past the sticks for the first down and the win.

Goff, 28, has made it pretty clear over the last 10 games that he's the quarterback of the future here in Detroit. He finished the year completing 65 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 99.3 passer rating. He didn't throw an interception in his last nine games, a stretch of over 300 passes.