NOTEBOOK: Lions can lean on Goff's big-game experience

"I think out of all positions you want your quarterback to have been there and felt that a little bit," Campbell said this week. "Of all of them he needs to make sure that his emotions are always on an even plane and he can think through things like he has all year.

"He's been in some huge games. He's been in the big one, so this won't be anything new to him and I think it does help especially in that position."

Maybe the biggest thing Goff has learned having gone through some of these big games is the biggest difference being the lead up. He said once the whistle blows the next 60 minutes are like anything else.

"There's going to be a lot more questions, a lot more coverage, we're going to be sitting in the hotel all day waiting for that Sunday night game," Goff said. "That's the difference, I think once you get there the gameday it's really the same, you have to treat it the same.