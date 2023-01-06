NOTEBOOK: What a healthy Swift brings to Lions' offense

NEW TURF

There will be new turf at Ford Field for the 2023 season. The Lions plan to install the new CORE monofilament turf in the coming month, which is a safer and better playing surface than the slit film turf that's been at Ford Field since 2019.

"We've talked about it. This has been in the making for a while," Campbell said Friday. "(Team president) Rod (Wood)'s been talking about this before anything came up about the grass and this and that. We're committed – (owner) Sheila (Hamp) and Rod are committed to finding whatever it is. We know we can't have grass, we're a dome team. So let's find the best-rated turf that we can get. So that's been a priority."

Campbell said the move was done for player safety and shows a commitment from ownership that cost will not factor into player safety.

"I think it's another reason why this is a good place to be," Campbell said. "When you have ownership that's willing to do anything – and it kinda starts with the players – I think they think that way. I think that's big."

ED BLOCK COURAGE AWARD

Defensive lineman Romeo Okwara has been named the Detroit Lions 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The Ed Block Courage Award annually goes to a Lions player who exemplifies sportsmanship or has overcome injury and/or adversity to excel on the field.

"Romeo suffered a season ending Achilles injury during the regular season in 2021," Lions head athletic trainer Kevin Bastin said. "In his recovery, he faced many hurdles and challenges, but his unwavering work ethic and positive attitude propelled him through the process, and he made it back onto the field where he has excelled. Romeo is a true professional and he is very deserving of this award as we conclude the 2022 regular season."

