NOTEBOOK: Rookie St. Brown building chemistry with Goff

Quarterbacks love having a security-blanket receiver to throw to, a pass catcher they can look to when it's a got-to-have it situation or when they need a key touchdown.

For Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, that's becoming rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"Sure, I think it's growing," Goff said Wednesday. "That's the role that as a slot guy and what he can do, he'd like to grow into and we're getting there and I'd like him to grow into that too because it's a nice thing for a quarterback to have."

St. Brown was that guy for Goff two weeks ago when the Lions needed a touchdown from the 11-yard line with just four seconds remaining to beat Minnesota. He's been Goff's favorite target the last two weeks, recording 10 receptions against the Vikings and eight last week in Denver, becoming the first Lions rookie to record seven receptions in back-to-back games in franchise history and the first rookie to have three games with seven-plus receptions in their first season.

"I think Saint in particular, you just see these last couple of these games, he's a special a player and has that ability to be really special for a long time and has done a good job," Goff said. "We're excited about him and hope to continue to see his production go."

St. Brown leads all Lions wide receivers in targets (76), receptions (57) and receiving yards (511) on the year.

"I think chemistry is the biggest thing," St. Brown said Thursday. "You can't really teach chemistry. That really just comes with time, being around each other. The more you're around certain players, the more chemistry you get. I think the more we play the more you can tell the timing is getting better each and every week and we're looking forward to keep improving."