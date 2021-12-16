10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. People immediately think of the dynamic offense and stout defense when talking about the 10-3 Cardinals, but Fipp said they're really good in all phases of special teams as well, from kicker Matt Prater to punter Andy Lee to their coverage and return units. Thy Cardinals are a pretty complete football team.

4. The Lions are decimated in the secondary by both injury and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Glenn is currently down something like nine players in the secondary, but don't expect him to make any excuses for it.

"Even with all the issues with the COVID related stuff, it's still next man up. We make no excuses," Glenn said. "Everybody gets coached. Everybody is in the meeting room. We just have to make sure we play at a high level ... everybody cashes a check, so I expect you to know what to do when you go on the field."