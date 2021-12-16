10 bowl game prospects to watch this week

2. Quarterback Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Zappe, a transfer from Houston Baptist, is the Conference USA MVP after throwing for a conference-record 56 touchdowns in his only season with the Hilltoppers. He is also the national leader with 5,570 yards passing, and is within reach of the FBS single-season record of 5,833 yards going into this game. He'll also be at the Senior Bowl.

3. Edge rusher DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

This 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher has terrific length and has been terrorizing opponents the last few years. He's recorded double-digit tackles for loss in each of the last three seasons (16.5 this season) with 24.0 sacks over that stretch. He's the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He's likely a Day 2 pick.

4. Tight end Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

The Lions like what they have at tight end with T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright, but could be looking to add to the position this offseason. Likely has been really productive for the Chanticleers the last two seasons. He caught 30 balls for 601 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2020. He's caught 52 passes for 816 yards and will be looking to add to his 10 touchdowns on the year in the bowl game. He needs to improve his blocking, but he should be one of the better tight end prospects in the draft and a potential Day 2 prospect. He'll also be in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.