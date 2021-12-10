NOTEBOOK: Hockenson doubtful, Swift ruled out for Lions-Broncos

PLAYMAKING MENTALITY

Rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes made one of the key plays last week to thwart Minnesota's second two-point try of the game. Barnes pushed through the line and stuffed Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, keeping him out of the end zone. Minnesota was 0-for-3 on two-point tries in the contest.

"Those are critical situations that you put yourself in you're like, 'OK, what can we do to not let them get this.' I think you have to expect the ball to come your way and expect it to be on you," Barnes said. "One thing people don't notice is when you're in the game in critical situations like that guys sometimes pray that the play doesn't come their way.

"Just to put yourself on that big stage, is like for me, I said, 'OK, the ball comes my way I have to make the play.' Situations like that is key."