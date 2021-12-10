The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson doubtful, Swift ruled out for Lions-Broncos

Dec 10, 2021 at 04:06 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson seemed optimistic Thursday that the hand injury he's been dealing with this week wouldn't keep him out of the lineup Sunday in Denver.

But just 24 hours later it appears the Lions will be without Hockenson this week, as he was listed as doubtful to play Sunday on Friday's injury report. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier Friday it was unlikely running back D'Andre Swift would play either, which means the Lions won't have their two most explosive offensive weapons this week against a very good Denver defense.

Hockenson missed practice Thursday and Friday after being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.

Swift hasn't practiced in two weeks since spraining his shoulder on Thanksgiving against Chicago. He missed last week's game against Minnesota and has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver.

It's now a next-man-up mentality offensively for the Lions heading out west to play a Denver team that ranks third in the NFL in points allowed (18.2 per game).

Hockenson leads the Lions in targets (84), receptions (61), receiving yards (583) and receiving touchdowns (4). His 61 catches currently leads NFC tight ends and his receiving yards rank fourth.

Swift is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL. He's rushed for 555 yards and four touchdowns and caught 56 passes for another 429 yards and two scores. Between Hockenson and Swift combined, the Lions are missing out on 1,567 yards, 117 receptions and 10 touchdowns worth of production.

Expect Brock Wright to fill in for Hockenson at tight end, and for hybrid fullback/tight end Jason Cabinda to be in the mix there, too. The team could also elevate either of their practices squad tight ends – Shane Zylstra or Nick Eubanks.

Veteran Jamaal Williams, who was expected to carry most of the load in place of Swift, was placed on Reserve/COVID-19 Friday. Running backs Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike will need to step up.

Related Links

PLAYMAKING MENTALITY

Rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes made one of the key plays last week to thwart Minnesota's second two-point try of the game. Barnes pushed through the line and stuffed Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, keeping him out of the end zone. Minnesota was 0-for-3 on two-point tries in the contest.

"Those are critical situations that you put yourself in you're like, 'OK, what can we do to not let them get this.' I think you have to expect the ball to come your way and expect it to be on you," Barnes said. "One thing people don't notice is when you're in the game in critical situations like that guys sometimes pray that the play doesn't come their way.

"Just to put yourself on that big stage, is like for me, I said, 'OK, the ball comes my way I have to make the play.' Situations like that is key."

Barnes had two tackles and one tackle for loss against the Vikings as he continues to play an increased role with veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin recovering from a shoulder injury.

TURNING THE CORNER

The Lions enjoyed the unseasonably warm December Michigan weather Friday and got a chance to get outdoors for practice in Allen Park.

The Lions have been ravaged by the flu bug this week, which has changed the way they've had to schedule practices and meetings, impacting their overall preparations for Sunday. But it does look like they're turning a corner in fighting off the flu.

"We are going to go out and practice, we got a lot of our guys back," Campbell said Friday. "We got them out of the infirmary and see if we can't get a good practice and get ready for Denver here."

Campbell said there were only three or four players expected to sit out Friday's session due to illness. That number is down significantly from earlier in the week.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions excited about Jacobs, who went from undrafted rookie to reliable starter

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Jerry Jacobs' playmaking, running back Jamaal Williams' Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nomination and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions adjust practice schedule as several players deal with flu

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including dealing with a flu outbreak, quarterback Jared Goff's player of the week award and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown's first NFL touchdown is one to remember

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Swift (shoulder) is 'maybe a week away'

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, a punt-return anomaly and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: 'Lucky Charms' Oruwariye finding his way to the football

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Amani Oruwariye's performance, decisions at kicker and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions can lean on Williams if Swift is out this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back depth, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Swift suffers shoulder sprain in loss to Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff says he's a 'gameday decision' for Thanksgiving

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, preparing for the Chicago Bears and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Boyle reflects on first NFL start

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff doubtful, Decker questionable for Lions-Browns

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Cleveland Browns and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions get physical runner Williams back at practice this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back Jamaal Williams' return to practice this week, stacking good defensive performances and more.
Advertising