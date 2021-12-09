NOTEBOOK: Lions excited about Jacobs, who went from undrafted rookie to reliable starter

He's coming off another solid performance last week against the Vikings where he recorded seven tackles, a couple of which were terrific open-field stops on third down to get the defense off the field. He also added two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

"I'm still humble," Jacobs said of some of the praise his play has garnered over the last few weeks. "I still see myself as an undrafted (player) trying to come in and earn a spot. I don't let none of that phase me. I do appreciate the love and support, but I just keep going and try to get better every day."

At 5-foot-11 and 203 pounds, Jacobs is sturdily built and plays a physical brand of ball, especially when it comes to tackling.

"He's a pretty ferocious tackler when you watch him," Glenn said. "I mean, he has a couple of different type of tackles that he likes to use. He can shoot you low or he can stay up high. The thing is, he has the arm strength and the hand strength to be able to wrap and grab and bring you down.

"That's a player that you know is going to be around for a number of years, especially that type of body-type. So, we're happy about the player."