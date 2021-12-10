Campbell: Last week's win 'can do a lot' for Goff, Lions' offense

"You work so hard and you do so many things right and you continue to do the right things and you just come up short over and over again," Goff said. "Having one where we were rewarded for our hard work and were rewarded for the extra hours and all of the stuff you do as a football player.

"You're not promised anything, but we were rewarded for it and felt like there were some games earlier on in the year where we could've gone either way. I think finally you get one and you feel good about it and it's exciting. For me personally, it's no different. It's the same feeling. You put in so much time and effort and you want to win games and you just come up short over and over again and able to finish one in the fashion that we did – I think it's my first walk-off in my career. With all of that combined in with even the Oxford stuff that was going on, it's really a special day for us last week."