Lions at Broncos injury report: Dec. 10

Dec 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday** Thursday Friday Game Status
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP NP NP out
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder NP NP NP out
D'Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP NP out
T.J. Hockenson TE hand LP NP NP doubtful
Michael Brockers DE knee/illness NP NP LP questionable
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP NP NP questionable
Charles Harris OLB illness not listed NP NP questionable
Jonah Jackson G illness NP NP LP questionable
Alim McNeill NT illness not listed NP NP questionable
Matt Nelson T ankle LP NP LP questionable
Levi Onwuzurike DE illness not listed NP NP questionable
Riley Patterson K illness not listed not listed LP questionable
John Penisini NT illness NP NP LP questionable
Penei Sewell T shoulder/illness LP NP LP questionable
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G illness NP NP LP questionable
Nick Williams DE illness NP NP LP questionable
Rashod Berry OLB NIR* not listed NP FP
Taylor Decker T NIR* not listed NP FP
Jared Goff QB illness NP FP FP
Will Holden T NIR* not listed NP FP
Jermar Jefferson RB illness not listed NP FP
Tommy Kraemer G NIR* not listed NP FP
Jessie Lemonier OLB NIR* not listed NP FP

*NIR = Not Injury Related – Coaching Decision

**The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations

***S Tracy Walker and RB Jamaal Williams were placed on Reserve/COVID-19

