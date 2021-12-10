Lions at Broncos injury report: Dec. 10

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday**
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|hand
|LP
|NP
|NP
|doubtful
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee/illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Charles Harris
|OLB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Alim McNeill
|NT
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|LP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|questionable
|Riley Patterson
|K
|illness
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|questionable
|John Penisini
|NT
|illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Penei Sewell
|T
|shoulder/illness
|LP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Nick Williams
|DE
|illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Rashod Berry
|OLB
|NIR*
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|NIR*
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|illness
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Will Holden
|T
|NIR*
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|NIR*
|not listed
|NP
|FP
|Jessie Lemonier
|OLB
|NIR*
|not listed
|NP
|FP
*NIR = Not Injury Related – Coaching Decision
**The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations
***S Tracy Walker and RB Jamaal Williams were placed on Reserve/COVID-19