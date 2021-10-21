NOTEBOOK: Hockenson looking to create more opportunities in passing game

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has gotten creative with moving Hockenson around to try and find more of those one-on-one opportunities for Hockenson. Last week against Cincinnati, he created a big-play opportunity by lining him up in the backfield.

Hockenson is top 5 among tight ends in targets (44), receptions (32) and receiving yards (311) through six games, but with the team at 0-6 and the offense struggling to score points, he still feels he should be doing more.

"I know what defenses think of how I play and what they're looking at when they're seeing the film. I understand that they study too," Hockenson said. "But on the same hand, I still have to get open. I have to find different ways, do different things in my route. I have to marry things up with the run with the pass with each route tree. Just trying to make releases look the same but different."

There's a lot Hockenson is looking at in his game to see where he can help make this offense more productive. The other part of that is Goff making sure Hockenson is getting the football when he is open, which hasn't always been the case.