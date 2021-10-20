NOTEBOOK: Goff set to return to Los Angeles

In his return to Los Angeles this week, Lions quarterback Jared Goff said he isn't going to let his emotions get in the way of the much bigger task at hand, which is finding a way to get Detroit's first win of the season.

"Of course you're motivated," Goff said Wednesday. "Of course you have the chip on your shoulder. I've spoken about that. There was some disrespect felt toward the end. There was some sourness towards the end, and you still feel that and have that chip on your shoulder.

"But at the same time, when the game starts, if I let any of that come into how I'm going to play the game, it would be selfish. I'm going to play the game how I would any other game. I'm not worried about feeling some type of way once the game starts. I really don't."

Goff was traded to Detroit this offseason along with two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder in exchange for Matthew Stafford. Goff was caught off guard by the trade, and thought the communication between himself and Rams head coach Sean McVay could have been better surrounding the trade.

McVay admitted as much this week.