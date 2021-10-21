10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:
1. The record doesn't reflect it, but Detroit's defense has played well at times this season, and it's probably safe to say they've overachieved early on given the injuries they've had on that side of the ball and how many young guys they're playing right now. But one area where they have to get better is red zone efficiency. They rank 31st, with teams scoring a touchdown 86.7 percent of the time they get into the red zone.
Glenn said it's something they've taken an extra look at this week. Friday is usually red zone day, but Glenn said they did some film study Thursday to find ways to get better there.
2. Asked if there were any positives to come out of the Bengals game from an offensive standpoint, Lynn's response was direct and to the point:
"Not a damn thing," he said.
3. Fipp said Detroit needs to be conscious of some of the tricks and fakes the Rams are known for on special teams. Rams punter Johnny Hekker is a former high school state champion quarterback, and Fipp noted he can sling it around a little bit when they fake it.
4. What jumps out about facing the Rams' offense? It's definitely an explosive bunch. They rank sixth in points scored, eighth in total offense and fourth in passing. Glenn said he's noticed the Rams using much more drop backs from the gun than they ever have before when Glenn faced them previously. It's what Stafford likes. Glenn said it allows Stafford to scan the field, read a defense and just make plays all over the field.
5. Lynn was asked if he thought quarterback Jared Goff was locking in too much on his primary read and not seeing the field as effectively as he should. I though Lynn's response was a little telling when he said Goff is going to target people he trusts. We've been hearing a lot about missed assignments and Goff needing more help around him. It sounds like he's going to throw to guys he trusts to be in the right spots and make plays for him.
6. Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson was activated for the first time last week and got nine special teams reps. Fipp said he did fine, but also noted Jefferson came in at such a disadvantage having never played special teams before. He's improving, but Fipp said there's still room for more improvement.
7. The positive Glenn highlighted from last week's defensive performance was their play in the first half. He thought it was their best half of football all year. They played with some fight and grit, and caused a turnover. He just wishes they could have kept it up for 60 minutes. The Bengals scored 24 points in the second half after getting just 10 in first half.
8. Wide receiver Geronimo Allison was brought up from the practice squad to the active roster last week, and Lynn said he will be much more involved in the game plan this week. Lynn likes his size and experience.
9. If players aren't practicing during the week, Lynn said the team won't put as much on their plate in the game plan. He thinks that might be one of the reasons for some missed assignments and mistakes. Practice makes perfect.
10. Glenn played in the NFL for 15 years and was a three-time Pro Bowler. He was asked Thursday who the toughest cover was when he was a player. Glenn played against Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, but interestingly, his answer was Isaac Bruce. Glenn said Bruce made him work every rep.