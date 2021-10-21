10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. Fipp said Detroit needs to be conscious of some of the tricks and fakes the Rams are known for on special teams. Rams punter Johnny Hekker is a former high school state champion quarterback, and Fipp noted he can sling it around a little bit when they fake it.

4. What jumps out about facing the Rams' offense? It's definitely an explosive bunch. They rank sixth in points scored, eighth in total offense and fourth in passing. Glenn said he's noticed the Rams using much more drop backs from the gun than they ever have before when Glenn faced them previously. It's what Stafford likes. Glenn said it allows Stafford to scan the field, read a defense and just make plays all over the field.