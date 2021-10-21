O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford likes being on the same side as the Los Angeles Rams' defense.

It's one of the benefits from the trade that sent Stafford to the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Stafford was well acquainted with how good the Rams' defense was from his time with the Lions. He has gotten further appreciation of how good that defense is in his first six games with the Rams.

It makes life easier for the Rams' offense, as Stafford saw in last week's 38-11 road win over the New York Giants.

"It's a joy to watch," Stafford said in his postgame media session. "It's terrible to play against them."