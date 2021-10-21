O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford likes being on the same side as the Los Angeles Rams' defense.
It's one of the benefits from the trade that sent Stafford to the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Stafford was well acquainted with how good the Rams' defense was from his time with the Lions. He has gotten further appreciation of how good that defense is in his first six games with the Rams.
It makes life easier for the Rams' offense, as Stafford saw in last week's 38-11 road win over the New York Giants.
"It's a joy to watch," Stafford said in his postgame media session. "It's terrible to play against them."
The win made the Rams' won-loss record 5-1 going into Sunday's home game against the Lions.
The Rams acquired Stafford with the expectation that he can take the offense to a higher level and make them a legitimate Super Bowl contender. He has played at that level, with 16 TD passes against four interceptions and providing a big-play threat any time and at any place on the field.
The Rams' firepower on offense and defense will be a lot for the Lions to handle.
The Rams' defense has playmakers at all three levels.
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is a three-time league defensive player of the year.
Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was cut in 2020 after four seasons with the Bears and signed by the Rams. He responded with a career-high 10.5 sacks and is on pace to at least match that total with a team-high 4.5 sacks in the first six games.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is a two-time All-Pro and has made four Pro Bowls. The Rams got him in a trade with Jacksonville in October of 2019.
That star power, and support players on defense, showed up against the Giants. The Rams did everything except swipe their lunch money.
They had four sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six passes defended and seven quarterback hits.
Stafford and his teammates on offense did their job.
Stafford threw for 251 yards and four TDs, with one interception. His passer rating for the game was 128.7. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was his primary target, catching nine passes for 130 yards and two TDs.
The running game was solid, contributing 131 yards on 34 carries. Darrell Henderson led the way with 21 carries for 78 yards and a TD. Sony Michel added 42 yards on nine carries.
Overall, it was an example of complementary football at a high level.
Stafford has played it cool in comments about facing his old team. He expressed positive feelings for the people he worked with.
"Just like every other game," he said. "It's an NFL opponent coming into our building. Do I have a ton of history with them? Absolutely. In pregame am I going to be saying hey to some old teammates and friends and the Ford family? I'm hoping they make the trip. Absolutely.
"I have nothing but great relationships with people over there. I have a lot of respect for the team, the ownership."